YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Emotions in the courtroom were high Tuesday when a former Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of killing a Rock Hill officer was issued bond.

PREVIOUS: Ex-deputy charged with the murder of retired Rock Hill police lieutenant

Lieutenant Larry Vaughan was found dead on July 23 in his apartment on East Main Street in York County, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Evan Robert Hawthorne, 27, a former Chester County Sheriff’s Office deputy, was charged with Vaughan’s murder.

The York County Coroner’s Office said the two men had been involved in a physical assault.

Hawthorne was issued a $250,000 bond during a hearing on Tuesday in a packed York County courtroom.

Watch reaction from the courtroom Tuesday below:

Hawthorne was fired in 2019 following a DUI in a single-vehicle car accident while he was off-duty, however, he was driving his patrol vehicle at the time of the incident, according to the police report.

He was fired by Sheriff Max Dorsey, the department confirmed. Hawthorne had just become a patrol deputy that May, records showed.