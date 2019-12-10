Live Now
$10 million company bonus

(WNCT) Employees of St. John Properties got the surprise of a lifetime after Edward St. John, founder and chairmen of St.John Properties announced the company is giving a $10 million bonus.

The bonus will be divided amongst its 198 employees.

This also includes the nine employees who work at the Salt Lake City office.

The average employee is getting $50,000 each, but the size of the bonus depends on the employee’s tenure and years of service.

Some employees are getting six-figure bonuses of approximately $250,000.

During the holiday party, each employee was given a red envelope which contained the amount of their bonus.

Employees stated they are using the money to pay off their mortgages, send their kids to college, and take dream vacations.

