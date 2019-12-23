Enforcement sweep takes $805,000 in counterfeit goods off the Street in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) NC Secretary of State Agents led an enforcement sweep on Saturday that resulted in the seizure of counterfeit designer apparel and accessories with an estimated retail value of $805,000.

Agents with the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force discovered knock-offs including counterfeit UGG boots, North Face jackets, and Louis Vuitton handbags.

Task Force Agents from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the Dunn Police Department assisted in these enforcement actions, along with private investigators representing brand holders.

Secretary Marshall urges Christmas shoppers to be wary of fakes. “I know everyone wants to find a bargain, but when you buy counterfeits not only are you getting poor quality products, you could also be endangering your health. We’ve seen counterfeit designer perfume and cologne with hazardous chemicals, as well as electrical products that could present a deadly fire hazard in your house. The trade-in counterfeits also harm legitimate manufacturers and merchants and help fund organized crime.”

The investigations are continuing.