Estimated economic impact for Little League Softball World Series

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Little League Softball World Series 2021 kicks off Wednesday, August 11th at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park in Greenville. Games will run until August 18th.

The tournament is expected to bring a spike in revenue and overall economic impact to the Greenville area. Ahead of the series, Play Greenville NC Sports has created an estimate of the economic impact expected to generate using the “Destinations International Economic Impact Calculator”.

The estimated total economic impact is expected to be 857,496.

An estimated 150 jobs will be supported.

The estimated generated impact for Hotel Rooms is $176,497. Local Retail is estimated at $100,574. Local restaurants come in at $177,759. And finally, transportation estimates at $62,976.

COVID-19 protocols set up by Little League International

The Little League World Series title game is Aug. 18 at 5 p.m. with the consolation game at 1 p.m. on the same day.

Click here for the schedule of games and results.