Event helps ECU and PCC students get to know Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming newcomers to the area.

“Get to Know Greenville’ is an event that took place August 22nd in Uptown Greenville. The Chamber welcomed East Carolina University and Pitt Community College students to take part in the event.

Check in was at Still Life in Uptown Greenville. Then, students were given merchant passport cards. The cards were then stamped while visiting associated local businesses. Students participating could enter into a raffle. The winners got $500, $250, $100, or a YETI cooler donated by Suddenlink.

“Our local businesses have wonderful products and services. Job opportunities and internships. These students just need an opportunity to get to know what’s here locally,” Said CEO and President of Greenville-Pitt Co. Chamber of Commerce Kate Teel.

Businesses taking part in the event used social distancing. This included limiting the amount of people allowed inside. Teel says the Chamber of Commerce hopes to hold similar events in the future.