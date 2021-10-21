Local group hosts event to help veterans experiencing homelessness across Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A local group will be hosting veterans experiencing homelessness at an event that will provide them with the necessary services to improve their lives.

It’s all taking place at the American Legion Post No. 39 building in Greenville on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We’re trying to identify the homeless veterans in Pitt County and get them out here and let us check them out making sure they’ve got what they need,” said Tommy Stephenson, the Stand-Down Event Coordinator for Chapter 37.

It’s a time for veterans who are experiencing homelessness to come get some of the support they may need. Services will range from haircuts and hygiene product giveaways to working on housing or even job opportunities through a partnership with NC Works.

“We will have all kinds of vendors here that will be passing out valuable information to hopefully get that veteran from being homeless to back into the normalcy of life,” said Stephenson.

Noting the event is even getting some much-needed assistance from the NC Works organization.

“They’re actually going to be recording everybody that comes through, where they’re coming from, what we did for them and then they will be able to print us off a report so that we can study that and see where we can focus on in the future events so we can get more homeless veterans in here to take care of,” said Stephenson.

Members of the Disabled American Veterans of Pitt County say they are ready to bring a little bit of joy into the lives of these men and women.

“If you have a need please don’t be ashamed, don’t be fearful, reach out and ask. You never know if you don’t ask,” said Beverly Spencer, Commander for Chapter 37.

Coordinators from The DAV of Pitt County say they also want to make sure there are no barriers for veterans in need to get to the event. For those looking for transportation, you can call (252) 258-4307. You must provide your name, address and phone number to be picked up.

See the attached image above for details on the event.