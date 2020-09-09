Experts discuss how to cope with stress, anxiety

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This is a stressful time for many people, as they deal with the pandemic, politics, and social justice conflicts. There is help in coping with these pressures.

Those stressors and the feelings of uncertainty they create can have an impact your mental health.

East Carolina University professor Heather Littleton said stress can bring on issues like anxiety, depression, and irritability.

Littleton says it’s important people find healthy ways to deal with and release their bad feelings.

She said self-healing is a must.

“Look at what coping mechanisms that you already have that work for you. Have you maybe stopped using some coping mechanisms that you’ve used before whether that’s physical activity or meditation or prayer or interacting with other people,” said Littleton.