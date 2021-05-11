Experts warn against gas hoarding and panic buying amid pipeline shutdown

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville gas stations are packed as drivers are looking to fill up their gas tanks. Many drivers are worried about a gas shortage or higher prices after the Colonial Pipeline ransomware cyberattack last week.

Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order Monday to make sure there will be enough fuel throughout the state. However, people are still hoarding gas and panic buying with some driving 30 minutes into town just to wait in long lines.

“Just that thought of oh if I run out of gas I may not be able to get gas. I’m definitely kind of nervous,” said Carrie Hutchison, Greenville resident.

“We have to do things that not only make sense for ourselves but for others. So, for instance, I don’t drive very much so I’m not going and filling up my car. If it matters to what they do for their livelihood they should be the people in the front of the line to get the gas,” Rick Niswander, Professor of Accounting at East Carolina University.

According to GasBuddy, the price per gallon is expected to increase by a few cents and that could change if the shutdown lasts more than two or three days.

Colonial Pipeline hopes to restore the pipeline by the end of the week.