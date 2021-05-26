Experts warn of heat exhaustion and share heat safety tips

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County is sweltering with temperatures reaching the low to middle 90s with feel like temperatures in the low 100s.

“We definitely recommend people stay hydrated.”

Jim McArthur, Deputy Director with Pitt County Emergency Management, recommends people limit their time outdoors. If you have to be outside, he says you should wear protective clothing.

“Stay in the shade when possible or climate-controlled buildings or vehicles,” he said.

That’s because heat exhaustion can set in quickly.

“Heat exhaustion and long-term exposure to the heat and not being prepared for that can lead to much more severe health effects,” he said. “Heat exhaustion is our bodies telling us that it’s too hot that we are overexerted or its uncomfortable.”

McArthur said your body will give you signs of when you’re over heating.

“Excessive sweating, redness, or skin discoloration dizziness fatigue. When we don’t recognize it when we’re not ready for that or refuse to acknowledge it can lead to heat stroke or cardiac arrest,” he said.

He also reminds everyone to check your backseat for children and pets before getting out of your car.

“In the sunlight the cars heat up so quickly were baking whatever is in there and that’s unacceptable it has severe consequences very quickly,” said McArthur.

“People need to check on their neighbors make sure they have fans or someway of cooling themselves off if they don’t have air condition,” he said.