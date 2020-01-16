Fairfield Harbour home destroyed in fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) Multiple fire departments have responded to a structure fire in Craven County.

First responders were dispatched to Harbourside Drive at approxiamtely 11:22 a.m.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they found a home engulfed in flames.

No one as inside the home at the time of the fire, officials said.

Five fire departments and one EMS agency responded to control the fire.

As of Thursday afternoon, first responders are working on hotspots.

The home is considered a total loss.

Due to strong winds, two other homes were affected.

One building suffered exterior damage and the other home had minor damage.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

