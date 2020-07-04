Family of missing Craven County mother speaks out

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Investigators are still looking for clues and information in the disappearance of a missing Craven County woman.

Elizabeth Spencer, 30, was last seen on June 16.

It has been more than two weeks since Elizabeth’s family reported her missing.

Elizabeth’s dad, Peter, says this isn’t like her.

“She is innocent and this is not something that she does,” said Peter. “She would never leave her family like that without making sure her kids were taken care of.”

Elizabeth has two daughters, a ten year old and an 18 month old.

The Spencers say the younger child realizes something is wrong.

“She wakes up now during the night, which is not typical behavior, crying inconsolably,” said Amy Spencer, Elizabeth’s step-mother. “It happens during the day too. Crying inconsolably and it breaks out hearts because there’s nothing we can do. She notices her mother’s absence.”

The family says the worst part is not having answers.

“Not knowing and how long is it going to go on,” said Amy. “Another day? Another week? A month? Years? It’s brutal and to watch people in my family just falling apart little by slow. This is unbearable.”

Anyone with information should contact the New Bern Police Department at 252- 633-2020.

“I’m just pleading for anybody that knows anything about all of this–what happened–to come forward,” said Peter. “Bring her home safely.”