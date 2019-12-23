Family safe after house fire in Winterville

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) A home in Winterville was destroyed in a fire that occurred Sunday night.

The Winterville Community Fire Department was dispatched and responded to a home in the 4000 block of NC 903 South.

When firefighters arrived they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the 2nd floor of the home and quickly made an interior attack to suppress the fire and perform a search of the home.

Firefighters remained on scene until about 12:30 a.m. to check for fire extension, extinguish hot spots, and ensure that the home was being left in a safe condition.

There were four people in the home at the time of the fire, three adults and one young child.

Due to the smoke alarms in the home, the family was quickly alerted of the smoke on the 2nd floor and were able to escape the home before conditions worsened.

Firefighters said, one of the residents attempted to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher prior to the arrival of firefighters but due to the size of the fire and harmful smoke, she was unsuccessful in doing so and retreated to safety.

Currently, the fire department is in conjunction with the Pitt County Fire Marshal’s Office investigating the cause of the fire and the fire is not being considered suspicious.

The American Red Cross is helping the family with their immediate needs.