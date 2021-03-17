Family says COVID-19 vaccine is a sigh of relief as eligibility opens to Group 4

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People who fall in group four can now schedule their vaccine appointments here at the Greenville Convention Center vaccination site, clinics, and pharmacies where shots are available. One Pitt County family says these shots symbolize a sense of normalcy and relief.

“I have high blood pressure and a heart condition so without being a first responder I would be in group four,” said Ronnie James, Ayden resident, and first responder.

Ronnie James is a first responder so he was able to get vaccinated earlier. Starting Wednesday, group four is eligible to receive the vaccine. For Ronnie and his parents, this is a sigh of relief.

“Both of my parents are smokers and that also is one of the criteria for group four and my dad also has COPD. Them being able to be vaccinated now is a big thing. It’s a lot of relief not having to worry about them catching the virus,” he said.

Vaccination group four includes people ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and people living in close group settings such as jails and homeless shelters.

Dr. Paul Cook at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine said the shots are essential to fight the virus.

“It’s absolutely essential. It’s essential for everybody to be vaccinated but these group four people particularly,” said Cook.

Cook and James on are the front lines of the pandemic.

“Seeing the first-hand account of what COVID can do it is a very scary and frightening thing,” James said.

They both believe getting the vaccine is much better than catching the virus.

“If you’ve got any hesitancy about getting the vaccine, just forget it. The vaccine is extremely safe. There are some side effects that we’re seeing usually local reaction at the injection site. They’re not very common and they’re pretty mild and they’re certainly better than the consequences of having COVID-19,” Cook said.