Family Violence Prevention Center raises awareness of Teen Dating Violence Month

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) February is teen dating violence awareness month. A local organization is working to raise awareness of the issue.

One in three teens is affected by teen dating violence. This can be mental, emotional, or physical abuse.

The Center for Family Violence Prevention offers the CATCH program to Pitt County students.

CATCH stands for “Caring for Abused Teens in the Community and at home”.

Organizer Portia Willis shared the signs parents should watch out for in their teenagers.

“If a teen is losing interest in things they would typically take interest in then that can be a warning sign. If a teen is spending a lot of time with that significant other to the point where it’s interfering with hobbies grades declining then that may be a situation that needs to be looked at,” said Willis.

The center education coordinators will speak to students about these issues throughout the month.

If you or anyone you know is in need of resources, contact the Center for Family Violence Prevention.