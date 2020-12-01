Farmville mayor confirms he has tested positive for COVID-19

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville Mayor John Moore confirmed to WNCT that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Moore said he lost his sense of taste and smell but feels like he can run a race. On Saturday, Moore said he got tested and has been in quarantine since. His results came back positive on Monday.

Moore said Farmville’s Town Hall is doing business as usual, but he’s working from home. It’s part of a contingency plan the town set up if an employee was exposed to the virus.

“I was very observant not to get too close to people,” Moore said in a telephone interview with WNCT. I kept my distance from folks. I sanitized, washed hands, cut my visits down to everything, but somewhere along the way, it slipped through the cracks.”

Moore’s family is also in quarantine, experiencing no symptoms. He said they are expected to get tested later this week.

Moore is urging people to do their part by wearing masks, sanitizing and social distancing.

Earlier this year, Washington Mayor Mac Hodges passed away from COVID-19. Moore said they were good friends.