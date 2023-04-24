FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Farmville police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old after officials said he sent explicit photos to underage girls.

Isaiah Lisle Percy, 19, was arrested and is facing three counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor and three counts of felony disseminate obscenity. He was taken to the Pitt County Detention Center and placed under a $400,000 bond.

Officials said Percy’s arrest comes after an investigation where it was discovered he was communicating with a 14-year-old and sending the photos.

The case is still under investigation. Anybody with additional information is asked to contact the Farmville Police Department at (252) 753-4111.