HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — FBI agents searched a home on Corbett Drive near Conway early Wednesday morning where a recent cross-burning happened as a part of an ” ongoing criminal civil rights investigation involving allegations of racial discrimination,” the agency said in a news release.

The home is in the 1400 block of Corbett Drive, the FBI said.

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

News13 photo: Adam Benson

Horry County authorities have charged Alexis Paige Hartnett and Worden Evander Butler, who live at the home, with second-degree harassment in the Nov. 24 cross-burning incident. They allegedly put up the cross facing a neighbor’s home and set it on fire.

Hartnett and Butller were both seen outside the home while FBI investigators were there and Hartnett was heard threatening to kill everyone at the scene, including law enforcement and media. News13 was the only media outlet there at the time.

At one point, Worden Butler was seen with his hands in the air in an effort to keep a News13 photographer from recording or taking photos of him.

Photo courtesy of Monica Williams

“We are working jointly with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, as well as our local and state

partners, to thoroughly examine this matter, and we’re dedicated to ensuring equality

and fairness within our communities,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Steve Jensen said in the news release. “We have also been in communication with local community organizations to understand their concerns surrounding this matter and to emphasize our commitment to fostering trust and accountability. As this is an ongoing investigation, additional details cannot be provided, but rest assured, we are dedicated to this matter and the civil rights of all Americans.”

The FBI said anyone who thinks they might have been subjected to crimes involving hate and discrimination should call the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story. County on News13 for updates.

On Wednesday, the FBI and Horry County police were at the home of suspects Worden Butler and Alexis Hartnett on Corbett Drive.

The two were arrested on harassment charges after allegedly using racially abusive language towards their neighbors and lighting a cross on fire facing their neighbors’ home.

They are white and their neighbors are black. News13 previously reported that Alexis Hartnett and Worden Butler, both of Conway, were charged with second-degree harassment.

News13 had a reporter on the scene, and it was reported that Butler was seen waving at the media.

Neighbors told News13 that FBI agents as well as Horry County police showed up to Corbett Drive around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Hartnett and Butler were both seen outside while FBI investigators searched their home.

In an exclusive video, News13 shows that you can hear Hartnett threatening to kill everyone on scene including law enforcement and media.

In the video, Butler is seen with his hands in the air as an effort to keep News13 from recording or taking photos of him.

Investigators and police left the area around 10:30 a.m. and both Hartnett and Butler were placed in a car and were taken away.

Police told News13 that the couple are not under arrest at the moment. The FBI is currently the lead investigating agency in the ongoing criminal civil rights investigation involving allegation of racial discrimination.

Neighbors told News13 they are happy something is finally being done after they said these issues have been going on for years.