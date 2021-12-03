“Finally some magic back in the air:” City of Greenville lights Christmas tree

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Friday night the City of Greenville lit their Christmas tree in Uptown Greenville.

“This is our annual event alongside the city and recreations and parks that is meant to kick off the holiday season,” said Courtnee McGrath, Uptown Greenville Events and Branding Director.

“The music that was just on was called the magic of Christmas time and to me, that’s what tonight is,” said Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall, Greenville Recreation and Parks Department Marketing and Events Coordinator. “Finally some magic back in the air.”

Along with the tree lighting, community members enjoyed Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly reading, The Night Before Christmas, getting a visit from Saint Nicholas himself, and listening to live music from J.H. Rose High School’s jazz band.

“We haven’t had very many opportunities to do things as a family so this has been really awesome for us,” said Deani Gaskins, who attended the tree lighting.

The night was also to get people in the giving spirit by making donations to local non-profits in the east like the Salvation Army.

“We rely completely on the community and Pitt County is a wonderful community, and we’re so grateful for the support that has been shown and is being shown to us even nowhere at this event, said Barcey Godwin, Salvation Army Corps Helper of Pitt County. “It’s been awesome because every kid deserves Christmas.”

Even Santa Claus was happy to see people giving gifts.

“We had a lot of people dropping off while they were waiting in line, Santa said. “The donations are really going to help out a lot and I think it’s fantastic so many people did donate.”

The tree will be up for the rest of the holiday season, so if you missed out on the tree lighting, there’s still time to see the lights.