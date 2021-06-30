Police Chief: Four declared dead from gunshot wounds after crews respond to possible explosion, fire at Lenoir home

LENOIR, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The four people who were found dead inside a Lenoir home after emergency crews responded to a reported possible explosion and fire were shot to death, according to the Lenoir Police Department.

Lenoir Police Chief Brent Phelps said on Wednesday morning, June 30, the police department received 911 calls advising there were shots fired, a fire, and an apparent explosion at a home on Laurel Place.

As firefighters got to the scene, they observed a large fire within the home. Once emergency crews were able to extinguish the flames, investigators entered the home and found four people dead inside.

“We have some fire damage on the main level of the structure and some minimal fire damage to basement and attic,” Lenoir Fire Cheif Hair told FOX 46.

All four victims appear to have died from gunshot wounds, authorities confirmed to FOX 46. The victims are a 58-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl, and a 29-year-old man.

“The identity of the victims will not be released at this time,” Chief Brent Phelps said in a released statement. “This does not appear to be a random act and no suspects are being sought at this time.”

The pastor of the family involved told FOX 46 the yet-to-be-identified husband had taken his wife for infusion treatments and came back home before the deadly encounter involving him, his two daughters, and his son.

The Lenoir Police Department, the NC State Bureau of Investigations, and the Lenoir Fire Department are working together on this investigation.