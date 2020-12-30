Fire destroys Pitt County business, multiple agencies assist

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – A structure fire destroyed a workshop this evening. Pitt County Emergency Management and several other agencies responded to the building on Randolph Court.

First responders got the call around 6:20 p.m. Leaders with Pitt County EMS said there were no injuries and the building was unoccupied at the time.

When firefighters arrived at the scene the workshop was already engulfed in flames.

This incident is under investigation. The size of the flames required help from outside agencies.

“Difficulty with water supply. They had to shuttle water using tankers and that’s what caused some of the extra departments to be here along with the need for some manpower to get in and pull the debris apart,” said James McArthur, Pitt County Emergency Management deputy director.

Pitt County EMS wants to remind people to be careful with their heaters and other devices this time of year.