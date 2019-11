GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Firefighters with Hugo Volunteer Fire & Rescue worked Thursday morning to clear a brush fire in Grifton that was approaching multiple structures.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the fire was caused by an unattended burn pile.

Photo: Hugo Volunteer Fire & Rescue

Officials are warning people to be mindful of burning because of high winds and dead vegetation can cause the fire to burn out of control.