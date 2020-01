GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Staton House Fire and Rescue Department truck overturned on Staton Road.

Officials said one person was in the truck and no injuries have been reported.

Greenville Police Department and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office are currently on the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Currently, Staton Road is closed.

Stay with 9OYS for more updates.