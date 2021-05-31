Float Don’t Fight: Woman turns family tragedy into life-saving initiative

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Memorial Day Weekend was the first time all year many people headed to the beach.

One woman is spreading awareness about the dangers of rip currents and how to save yourself if you’re caught in one.

“It was the worst day ever, but it started out as one of the best days ever,” said Ali Joy, founder of Float Don’t Fight.

It was Father’s Day weekend in 2018. Ali Joy, her husband Austin, and her twin daughters were on a surprise vacation at Atlantic Beach.

“We came to the beach, we had an early dinner and we went out after the guards had gone home,” she said.

Joy’s daughters were swimming when her husband noticed they looked too far away from the shore.

“As a parent, when you see that you don’t think,” she said. “We just ran.”

The girls were caught in a rip current. Soon after that, Ali and Austin got stuck in it.

“I was being submerged by my daughters who were only seven and they were scared,” said Joy. “At some point, my husband was out of the picture and it was just me with the girls, so I just really didn’t know how I was going to make it.”

Marines and surfers came to their rescue. They yelled at Joy and her kids to float on their backs.

“We stayed afloat because we stopped fighting, we relaxed and they got to us with surfboards,” she said.

Unfortunately, Joy’s husband didn’t make it.

Now, she’s using her family’s tragedy to educate others through the Float Don’t Fight organization with these three steps. Bring a float to the beach, grab a float before going out to save someone and be a float by turning on your back if you get caught in a rip current.

“A place we swore we would never come back to the morning after he died represents hope and partnerships, and ya know we’re saving lives,” said Joy.

Pine Knoll Shores and Atlantic Beach are working with Float Don’t Fight to put up signs to remind visitors to use floats. The organization is also looking to partner with other coastal communities.