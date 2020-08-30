USDA extends School Food Service Program at PCS through December

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) USDA has extended the School Food Service Program at Pitt County Schools through December 31.

This means all students at PCS will continue to eat free breakfast and lunch, and no payment will have to be made for meals.

PREVIOUS:

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Monday, August 31, is the last day that all Pitt County Schools students receive free breakfast and lunch. If your child goes to a CEP school (listed on the picture below), free meals continue.

If you think you may be eligible for the free lunch program, the click here to access the application.

Parents for Public Schools of Pitt County thanks the many people who have made and distributed well over 1 million meals to children in Pitt County since March 16.