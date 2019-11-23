Freedom Baptist Church in Ayden giveaway 125 turkeys to the community

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) – For many, the holiday season revolves around family, friends and of course, food.

Ahead of Thanksgiving this year Freedom Baptist Church in Ayden gave away 125 frozen turkey meals to families in need.

This is the third year in a row that the church is coming together to give out the holiday meals.

“what we do is give out a frozen turkey and then we have a specific menu that goes along with that turkey and the individuals that come and get them are all able to cook their own meals,” says Pastor Worth Forbes.

This small gesture goes a long way for one family in Ayden.

“It feels really good to be able to come here and know that you have a church family that supports you through everything and I’m just really thankful this Thanksgiving for my Mom and everybody,” says Katelyn Heath.

Members from the church all got involved this year by bringing in canned goods to go along with the frozen turkey meal.

Some members shared what it means to be able to help others this holiday season.

“It makes you feel real good to be here to help other people that are less fortunate,” says Tony Dixon.

Pastor Worth Forbes also has a message he wants to share with the community.

“If there’s anyone in the community that doesn’t have a church we feel that we would love to have them here at Freedom because we are a church that helps individuals that truly need help even within our church, if people need help, we help them,” he says.