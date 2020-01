BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) A Bethel funeral home caught fire overnight.

Joe Peel, Bethel Fire Chief says they received the call around 11:00 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, Walker Funeral Home was showing smoke and flames.

The scene was cleared at approximately 3:30 a.m.

At about 6 a.m. firefighters were called back to the funeral home to rekindle the flames.

Officials said, no one was in the funeral home, living or deceased, at the time of the fire.

Stay with 9OYS for updates.