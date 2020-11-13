Gameday: ECU Travels To No. 7 Cincinnati

By ECUPirates.com

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina will be looking to post its second American Athletic Conference victory of the season – most since 2017 – when it visits Cincinnati on Friday night for a matchup against the No. 7 Bearcats. The meeting against UC also opens a two-game roadswing for the Pirates, who will travel to Philadelphia to face Temple next week. ECU will attempt to even its all-time ledger in Cincinnati to 6-6 when it squares off against the Bearcats, and oddly, tonight’s encounter will mark the fourth time the two teams have met on November 13 (1997, 1999 and 2014).

THE SERIES

East Carolina leads 13-10 … The Bearcats have won eight of the last nine, including the first five of six meetings as American Conference members … UC also holds a 6-5 edge in 11 contests in Cincinnati.

