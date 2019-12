GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Greenville Fire/ Rescue is in conjunction with Pitt Community College to conduct live-fire training.

The training will happen on Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the area of Glen Arthur neighborhood.

The training may produce moderate to heavy amounts of smoke.

GFR said the smoke is not expected to pose any immediate danger to life and/or health.