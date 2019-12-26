‘God-given miracle’ — No serious injuries among 5 children after SUV flips in Raleigh crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said five children and two adults were sent to the hospital after a crash in Raleigh on Christmas Day.

The SUV involved in the accident rolled over several times, police said.

Despite extensive damage, no one was seriously injured.

The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Gorman Street at Thistledown Drive around 4 p.m. Wednesday. It involved a minivan and SUV.

Police said three people from the minivan, an adult and two children were taken to the hospital. Four people — an adult and three children — from the SUV also went to the hospital.

Police couldn’t say how the crash happened.

“It’s a God-given miracle and it’s a Christmas really it is. For them to walk away. I just want to say to God be the glory. That they were able to walk away. And all of them had their seatbelts on — thank God for that,” said Robert Cotton, the grandfather of the children in the SUV.

Gorman Street was briefly closed while police investigated. It reopened around 5 p.m.