Goldsboro man facing charges of indecent liberties with child

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A Goldsboro man is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child.

In July Goldsboro Police Department took a report regarding a sexual assault on a juvenile.

Officials said, the allegations were investigated and Enrique Blanco Jr. was developed as the suspect.

In December at approximately 2:50 a.m. Blanco was arrested in the 700 block of Patetown Road.

Blanco was given a $25,000 bond and placed in custody at the Wayne County Detention Center.

Blanco’s first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.