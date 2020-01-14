Goldsboro Police searching for missing teen last seen in November

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Goldsboro Police is trying to locate a missing teen.

19-year-old Katherin Olivia Rouse was reported missing on Monday and her last known location was in the 3000 Block of East Ash Street in Goldsboro around November 23, 2019, officials said.

Rouse is 4’11 and approxiamtely 100 lbs, last seen wearing a black shirt and jean shorts.

Officials said rouse is believed to be in the Goldsboro or Dudley N.C. area.

According to reports, Rouse has a green Toyota Highlander with N.C. registration number FLE-1736.

If located or believed to have been seen, call 911 or Inv. M. Mitchell at 919-580-4243.