Goldsboro woman arrested for identity theft

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) A woman has been arrested in Goldsboro for identity theft.

On August 25 Goldsboro Police Department received a report about a juvenile victim’s wallet that had been stolen after purchasing gas at the Sheetz located at 1001 N. Spence Avenue.

Officials said the victim’s financial card was used at various locations to make fraudulent transactions.

31-year-old Teena Marie Carter of Goldsboro was identified as the suspect.

On December 18 warrants were secured on Carter for one count each of financial transaction card theft, identity theft, obtaining property by false pretense, and attempted obtaining property by false pretense.

On December 28 Carter was arrested at 202 Lee Street at approximately 5:50 a.m. by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Carter was taken before a Wayne County Criminal Magistrate and served with her outstanding warrants and released on an $8,000 bond.

Carter’s first appearance in court was on Monday.