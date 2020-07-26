Gov. Cooper and Joe Biden hold virtual rally Sunday

This weekend marks 100 days until Election Day. Team NC for Joe and special guests Governor Roy Cooper and actor, Sean Patrick Thomas will hold a rally at 5 PM to celebrate 100 Days until Election Day, hear about the state of the state, and learn more about how you can get involved.

At 6 PM, after the call, we will be hosting a training and phonebank discussing Affordable health care, action on climate change, gun reform, and campaign finance reform.

5-6 PM: State of the State with Gov. Cooper & actor Sean Patrick Thomas

6-8 PM: Training & Phone bank

For more information on the virtual rally, click here.

