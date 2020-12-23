Whew … Gov. Cooper exempts Santa Claus from modified stay-at-home order

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – With Christmas just days away, Santa Claus is preparing ot head down people’s chimneys and leave special presents under our tree.

Since the holiday is a little different this year due to COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper wants to share a special message … with us and Santa Claus.

Governor Cooper’s office said in a press release today, that the governor would be expemting Santa Claus from the modified stay-at-home order. Cooper says,

“It’s important that we all follow the Modified Stay At Home order this year to be home between 10pm and 5am, but after being assured of his safety measures, Santa will recieve a special expemption to carry out his job on Christmas Eve.” N.C. Governor Roy Cooper

Cooper also says, don’t be surprised if you don’t find milk and cookies where you left them on Christmas morning, Santa might be taking some home to-go! That way he doesn’t have to remove his mask, and he can bring some extra treats home to Mrs. Claus!

And although Santa is expempt for the night, Cooper is still urging everyone to continue practicing the 3 W’s – wear a mask, wash your hands, and wait 6ft apart so we can further limit the spread of the virus after the holiday weekend.