Gov. Cooper offers reward for information in July shooting, murder

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Gov. Roy Cooper has announced a reward for information in the murder of a child and the shooting of her mother back in July.

Cooper said in a press release on Friday the state is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the death of Makiia Slade, 9, and the shooting of her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade, 30.

On July 24, Slade was driving home on Highway 17, near the intersection of West Queen Street in Edenton. At approximately 10:15 p.m., it is believed more than one person shot at her vehicle as she was taking the exit toward home. The bullets entered her car, critically injuring her and killing her daughter.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.