Gov. Cooper to provide COVID-19 update as NC reaches highest level of hospitalizations since January

RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and state health leaders are set to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response as the state sees a surge in new cases and hospitalizations.

2,930 people are in the hospital as of Wednesday. In comparison, 30 days ago there was slightly more than 600.

Tuesday’s numbers marked the highest number of COVID-19 patients since January 30 with health officials said 2,888 were hospitalized.

NCDHHS said 13.5 percent of tests performed were found to be positive as of Sunday. The positivity rate has remained above 10 percent every day since the beginning of August.

Every county in North Carolina is now seeing the “highest level of transmission” of COVID-19, according to CDC statistics.

Every county in the neighboring states of South Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia are also shaded red.

Several cities and counties across the state, including Charlotte, have reinstated mask mandates, requiring businesses to enforce mask-wearing indoors.

A vote is expected later Wednesday to determine if Mecklenburg County will follow suit with a county-wide mandate.

Gov. Cooper’s COVID update is scheduled for 3 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry it live online, on air and on social media.