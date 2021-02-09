Governor Cooper partners with NFGFC to bring 3, $100K fitness centers to NC students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils has selected the state of North Carolina for its 2021 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Campaign. The campaign is working to end childhood obesity across the United States.

The organization has started fitness initiatives in 36 states already. Each state receives 3, $100,000 state-of-the-art fitness center for winning elementary and middle schools. Every year for the past decade, the organization has randomly selected 4 states to participate. This year, along with North Carolina; Mississippis, New Hampshire, and Maine will also receive DON’T QUIT! fitness centers. And it doesn’t cost taxpayers a penny.

Founder of the DON’T QUIT! Campaign, and Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Council, Jake Steinfeld says, “‘It’s a gift, not a grant. A grant is from the government, gifts are what your parents, your grandparents give you, and that’s what we do. There’s no taxpayers funding, no government funding. All this is food one with public and private partnerships with companies like Coca-Cola, Anthem Foundation, Nike, and Wheels Up”.











Steinfeld believes academics and fitness go hand-in-hand. He says the goal of the DON’T QUIT! Campaign is to not only build bodies, but to build self-esteem and confidence as well. That’s why he says, the campaign is for elementary and middle school kids. Steinfeld says that time in a child’s life is vital to the rest of their life because that’s when they are emotionally and physically growing their most.

The DON’T QUIT! Campaign is asking teachers, students, parents, and faculty, to send in video applications telling them why your school needs a new $100,000 fitness center. Applications are open now, and 3 schools will be chosen as winners in May 2021. Steinfeld says instillation of the fitness centers will start over the summer, and grand opening ribbon cutting reveals will happen in October.

Nominate your school here: https://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/