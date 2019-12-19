Aircraft recycling company will invest nearly $100 million at N.C. Global TransPark creating 475 Jobs

RALEIGH, N.C (WNCT) Aircraft Solutions USA Inc., will establish a new subsidiary at North Carolina’s Global TransPark to recycle aircraft parts and materials.

The company will create 475 jobs and invest nearly $100 million to establish the new aircraft recycling center in Lenoir County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today.

“Our state’s aerospace industry is taking off with the Global Transpark as a hub in rural eastern North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “From first in flight to first in skilled workers, global companies like Aircraft Solutions will find North Carolina to be a great place to grow and thrive.”

The North Carolina Department of Commerce led the state’s support for the company during its site evaluation and decision-making process.

Aircraft Solutions’ project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier on Thursday.

PREVIOUS

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to make a stop in Kinston on Thursday afternoon.

Governor Cooper is set to make an economic development announcement at the Global TransPark.

