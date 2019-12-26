Live Now
GPD: 4 arrested in retail theft bust

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Greenville Police Department arrested four people for stealing over the weekend.

GPD investigators were notified of a shoplifting in progress on Haywood Road.

Investigators said, the four suspects attempted to flee from officers but were apprehended shortly after the call.

Tristen Ward Endaya, Thomas Lee Sams, Amanda Lee McCarson and Victoria Kerrigan Irby were responsible for numerous stolen items around the area totaling $8,000.

All 4 suspects are charged with retail theft.

