Officials: Dickinson Avenue opens after fire at abandoned home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Traffic is no longer backed up on Dickinson Avenue.

Officials said the 1500 block of Dickinson Avenue is now open.

The block is located next to Superior Tire Service Center.

PREVIOUS

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) An abandoned home on Dickinson Avenue caught fire at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday night and re-caught fire Thursday morning around 6 a.m.

Currently, part of Dickinson Avenue is blocked off.

Officials said no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Greenville Fire/Rescue and Greenville Police Department are currently on the scene.