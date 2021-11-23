GPD, Greenville Toyota team up to feed people in need for Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officers and staff with the Greenville Police Department joined forces with Greenville Toyota on Tuesday to package Thanksgiving meals for families in need.

The two entities worked together to make sure three at-risk groups don’t go hungry this Thanksgiving. The dealership purchased all of the food from the Piggly Wiggly. GPD officers worked in an assembly line to put together entire Thanksgiving meals for three agencies.

GPD Chief of Police Mark Holtzman said times like this prove special for him and his officers.

“I think these are the days you remember when you’ve done this job, these are the memories that you make.,” Holtzman said. “When you can hand a box of good will, a box of food, to a community instead of some bad news which we are usually involved in on a day-to-day basis, this is the good news, this is the good stuff that I think you remember.”

The two organizations packaged food for the Cops and Barbers program, the Pitt County Council on Aging and the city’s housing authority.

“We challenge every one of our officers and supervisors and staff in our department to connect with the community in a meaningful way,” said Holtzman.

Although officers were there Tuesday morning unpacking, when it came to actually assemble the boxes, they knocked it out in about half an hour.