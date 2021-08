GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department is hosting a “Back-to-School” event this upcoming Saturday.

At the event, students can receive a free haircut and free backpack, while supplies last. It’s the fifth year the department has hosted the event for the public.

The event runs from 1-6 p.m. on Saturday and will be held at Kampus Kutz, 2800 East 10th St. in Greenville. If you want to donate, you can drop off at Kampus Kutz Barbershop in Greenville.