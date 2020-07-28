Greene County teacher raising money for lab equipment

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Teachers are coming up with creative ways to prepare for students’ return to school.

Kristin White is a science teacher at Greene Central High School.

She’s raising money so her students can conduct experiments while social distancing.

White’s classroom will look a lot different this year.

“We move, we’re up, we’re going,” said White. “We’re doing things in that classroom, and all of the sudden, we have to be in one space. We can’t really collaborate. We can’t really move.”

But that doesn’t mean her students have to miss out.

“I really want them to still be able to experience and do the labs that all the students that came before them and that will come after them get to do,” said White. “Even if they look a lot different. Even if it feels different.”

White started a fundraiser to raise 840 dollars to double her lab equipment.

Right now, White only has enough supplies for six students.

She needs 12 sets so all her students can learn through experiments.

“At least they get hands on experiences so when they go to college and other places and into the workforce, they have those skills and things built up within them to be able to accomplish and do,” she said.

White says this will give her students some normalcy.

“This is just one way that’s going to help alleviate some stress, I know for me as a teacher, for them as students,” she said. “Give them a way to be able to just have a little bit of what this classroom really should look like, even though it’s going to be different.”

The fundraising site White is using will match any donation less than 50 dollars in the next five days.

The money from donations will be used to by things like scales, bins for organization, pipettes and test tubes.

White says she needs the money raised before November 21.

To donate and learn more about the fundraiser, click here.