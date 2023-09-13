RALEIGH, N.C. — D’Angelo Stoll from Greensboro tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $234,505 jackpot in last Thursday’s drawing.

Stoll bought his Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Hicone Road in Greensboro. His numbers matched all five white balls to win the jackpot.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $167,089.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or with Online Play. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Tonight’s jackpot is $120,000.

Ticket sales from draw games like Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $33 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Guilford County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.