GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office.

Biden boarded Air Force One shortly after 12 p.m. He is expected to land at Piedmont Triad International Airport.

Before the president arrives, Greensboro police say drivers should expect road closures from the airport to North Carolina A&T State University’s Alumni Event Center. For security reasons, officials have not released details on the specific route that the president will be taking.

Police and security are surrounding the Alumni Event Center in preparation for the president’s arrival. Secret service agents are also staged throughout the area.

At about 1 p.m., Biden plans to meet with faculty and students in the cybersecurity and robotics field before a tour of the new $90 million engineering research and innovation complex.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Biden will speak on the economy, inflation, manufacturing and clean energy jobs at the Alumni Event Center.

Local and state leaders are coming for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, Rep. Kathy Manning and leaders of new innovative companies breaking ground in the Triad, such as the CEO of Boom Supersonic.

Biden is expected to leave the Triad on Air Force One around 3:15 p.m.

The planned trip took shape on Tuesday, when various sources, including a spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Deborah Ross (D-Raleigh), said Biden would speak at noon. Ross, who represents the 2nd Congressional District, will be part of the program, the spokesperson told FOX8’s sister station WNCN-TV in Raleigh.

Biden recently nominated two persons with connections to the Piedmont Triad to serve on the President’s Board of Advisors on Historically Black Colleges and Universities. Among the 18 from a broad range of experiences were NC A&T alumnus Willie Deese and professional basketball star Chris Paul of Winston-Salem. This group will work to advance the HBCU Initiative, which was established under President Jimmy Carter to increase the capacity of HBCUs and help reach more students.

Biden last visited Greensboro in 2017 when he and his wife, Jill, spoke as part of Guilford College’s Bryan Series of lecturers, at the Greensboro Coliseum. He also was in Greensboro in 2008 while campaigning alongside President Barack Obama.