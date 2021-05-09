Greenville and ECU Police investigate armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Police and ECU Police are searching for someone who reportedly committed an armed robbery Sunday morning.

A report of a suspect described as a black male in his early 20s, wearing a black hoodie and armed with a black handgun, stole a black purse and with personal belongings. It happened in the area of 3rd Street and Lewis Street at around 3 a.m. The suspect was last seen near 1st and Elm Street.

Police said there is no ongoing threat at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Greenville Police or Crime Stoppers.