Greenville Attorney Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez files for Pitt Co. District Court Judge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Kellie Chappel-Gonzalez has filed for election as a Pitt County District Court Judge.

Chappell-Gonzalez is the founding partner of Capital to Coast NC Law Group, with its primary office in Greenville and associate offices in Cary and Emerald Isle.

She received her degree from North Carolina Central University’s School of Law.

“Everyone has a right to have their day in court, their witnesses to be heard and their arguments considered before any judgment is made,” says Chappell-Gonzalez.

“I will never decide a case with a biased perception and will keep an open mind until I have listened to all the facts that the law requires. One of my favorite things about the law is that no two cases are the same and justice requires that every case be judged on its own merits. My goal as your next Pitt County District Court Judge will be to strike a balance between protecting our community and upholding our civil rights.”