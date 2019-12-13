Greenville City Council members get updates on city efforts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Thursday evening Greenville City Council members were briefed on city lead projects during their workshop before the city council meeting.

Some of the projects included:

B.U.I.L.D. Grant Update Town Common Pedestrian Bridge Project: Painting, Lighting, and even replacing and extending the boardwalk of the bridge. Revisions to the City of Greenville Neighborhood Traffic Calming Guideline

“I just think it’s great to see that we have so many awesome things going on inside of our city. There are not many places in the country let alone eastern North Carolina that can say that that this many millions of dollars are being invested to improve the community,” said Councilman Will Bell, Greenville City Council District 3

During workshops, nothing is voted on. This is just a time for city department leaders to give updates to the city council on projects in the area.