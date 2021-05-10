Greenville ENC Alliance celebrates National Economic Development Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — National Economic Development week runs from May 9 to May 15, 2021.

Greenville is one of several cities across the nation working to increase awareness on the importance of economic developers.

Most people don’t know the importance of economic development, or how they can get involved in improving it. The Greenville ENC Alliance is using this week to help change that.

“Economic development is everywhere and it involves everybody and it should involve everybody because it affects you at home,” said Steve Weathers, president of the Greenville ENC Alliance

This week is National Economic Development Week, and it’s the Greenville ENC Alliance’s first year participating in the celebration. But what is economic development? Weathers said it involves more than just manufacturing companies.

“Economic development also entails the building of homes, retail, downtown development, all of those things that you and I as citizens do everyday,” he said. “When you go spend money at the coffee shop, that’s economic development because you’re keeping somebody employed.”

The Greenville ENC Alliance is launching a social media campaign this week to explain the role of economic developers in the area. Weathers said improving economic development is a team effort that also involves people in the community.

“The citizens here have a dynamic impact and effect on economic development,” he said. “When they go and they spend their money locally and they purchase things locally, that helps to drive more jobs and more economic benefit here.”

Weathers said the best thing people can do to help economic development is shop local.

“Make sure when you purchase things, even if you’re buying them online and having it shipped to your house, try and buy local here,” said Weathers. “The idea is to keep that money within our community because once you ship it out of our community, it’s never coming back.”

The Greenville ENC Alliance will host a Facebook Live on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m. as part of Economic Development Week. The community conversation will feature Weathers. He’ll be available to answer questions about economic development, projects and plans for the future. You can access the live discussion by clicking here.