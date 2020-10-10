Greenville Fire Academy hosts graduation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Greenville Fire Rescue is adding 19 new firefighters and EMTs to its force.

Their nearly year-long training process came to and end with a graduation ceremony Friday afternoon.

Graduates walked across the stage at Town Commons and were pinned by a family member, marking the end of 900 hours of training.

For Lauren Brittenham this is a lifelong dream.

“From all of my college graduations, this probably means the most to me because this is my life calling,” she said.

Brittenham is one of five women in this graduation class.

“Everyone faces different challenges–woman, man–in the fire service,” she said. “It takes all kinds. A lot of people might think that there’s different challenges for women, but it’s what you make of it.”

The ceremony was limited to family members, and everyone practiced social distancing and wore masks.